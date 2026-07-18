Dnb Carnegie Upgrades ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY) to "Strong-Buy"

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Dnb Carnegie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABBNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.00.

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ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ABB has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.13). ABB had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

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