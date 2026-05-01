Docebo (DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.40. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Docebo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Docebo from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Docebo

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Docebo by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Docebo by 46.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company's stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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