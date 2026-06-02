Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.3 billion-$44.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.4 billion.

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Dollar General Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DG opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dollar General by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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