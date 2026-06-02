Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.200-7.450 EPS.

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Dollar General Stock Down 0.5%

Dollar General stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.71.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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