Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to "Hold" at Freedom Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $140.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.90.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.1% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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