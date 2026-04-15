Dollarama Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$176.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$187.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$190.53. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$160.39 and a 52 week high of C$209.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 94.71% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DOL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Dollarama from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$212.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$235.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$225.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$202.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company's product offerings. The company's stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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