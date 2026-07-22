Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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