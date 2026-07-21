Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock's current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research cut their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.16.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ DPZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.71. The stock had a trading volume of 435,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.66. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza has a 52-week low of $282.00 and a 52-week high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total value of $144,643.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

More Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Domino's Q2 revenue topped expectations at about $1.19 billion, helped by supply-chain growth and solid order volume across delivery and carryout channels. Article Title

Domino's Q2 revenue topped expectations at about $1.19 billion, helped by supply-chain growth and solid order volume across delivery and carryout channels. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow and free cash flow margins were highlighted as strong, supporting the case that DPZ may be undervalued after the post-earnings reset. Article Title

Free cash flow and free cash flow margins were highlighted as strong, supporting the case that DPZ may be undervalued after the post-earnings reset. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, while BMO and Oppenheimer also kept Outperform ratings despite cutting price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, while BMO and Oppenheimer also kept Outperform ratings despite cutting price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Domino's launched S'mores Lava Cakes nationwide, which is a menu innovation that could support traffic but is not likely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Domino's launched S'mores Lava Cakes nationwide, which is a menu innovation that could support traffic but is not likely to move the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: The company raised concerns about weak ticket trends, promotion-driven growth, cost pressure, and slower U.S. same-store sales growth, which make the outlook less clear even after the revenue beat. Article Title

The company raised concerns about weak ticket trends, promotion-driven growth, cost pressure, and slower U.S. same-store sales growth, which make the outlook less clear even after the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Domino's missed adjusted EPS estimates, and same-store sales were nearly flat, reinforcing worries that demand is soft and consumers are trading down. Article Title

Domino's missed adjusted EPS estimates, and same-store sales were nearly flat, reinforcing worries that demand is soft and consumers are trading down. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from Zacks and other analysts points to margin pressure, softer cash flow visibility, and falling estimates, suggesting near-term risk remains elevated despite the valuation appeal. Article Title

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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