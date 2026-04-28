Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $359.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $421.00 to $359.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Piper Sandler's target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $426.47.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.17. 129,274 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,181. Domino's Pizza has a 52-week low of $328.74 and a 52-week high of $499.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.40.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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