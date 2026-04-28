Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $440.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Gordon Haskett's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company's previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $426.47.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.6%

DPZ traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,181. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.40. Domino's Pizza has a 1 year low of $328.74 and a 1 year high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after buying an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $837,091,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $570,595,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $432,033,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Domino's Pizza, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here