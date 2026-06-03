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Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Rpd Fund Management Llc Sells 11,837 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rpd Fund Management LLC sold 11,837 Domo shares on May 22 at an average price of $3.65, and the filing shows the insider has been trimming its stake repeatedly in recent weeks.
  • The insider’s selling has been substantial overall, including a 1.1 million-share sale in April and multiple additional sales in late May and early June, which may signal reduced confidence.
  • Domo shares were trading around $3.75 when the article was published, while analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $6.92.
  • Interested in Domo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,332,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,813,851.30. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.
  • On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The company has a market cap of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $80,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOMO

Key Stories Impacting Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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