Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells $101,798.69 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $101,798.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,289,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,913,284.45. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $91,656.96.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Down 12.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 588,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The company has a market cap of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.65 million. Domo's revenue for the quarter was up 1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 11,294.3% during the fourth quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 3,623,400 shares of the company's stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 3,591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth $43,560,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 142.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock worth $42,526,000 after buying an additional 1,576,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $8,108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth $9,744,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

More Domo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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