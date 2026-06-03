Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells $124,899.45 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $124,899.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,365,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,544,369.51. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $74,297.20.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.65 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. RPD Fund Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 11,294.3% during the fourth quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 3,623,400 shares of the company's stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 3,591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $43,560,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 142.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock worth $42,526,000 after buying an additional 1,576,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $8,108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $9,744,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Key Headlines Impacting Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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