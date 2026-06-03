Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells $60,858.48 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,499.84. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Down 12.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 588,717 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company's stock.

Domo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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