Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells $79,163.67 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $79,163.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,414,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,407,833.48. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $158,961.96.

On Thursday, May 28th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $91,656.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $60,858.48.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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