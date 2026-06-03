Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Insider Sells $91,656.96 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 23,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $91,656.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,265,426 shares in the company, valued at $16,379,235.84. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rpd Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64.

On Friday, May 29th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 38,583 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $158,961.96.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 27,439 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $101,798.69.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 15,828 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $58,247.04.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 11,837 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $43,205.05.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 20,870 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $74,297.20.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 32,955 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $124,899.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 16,628 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $60,858.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 22,683 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $79,163.67.

On Monday, April 13th, Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 1,100,900 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $2,818,304.00.

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Domo Stock Down 12.4%

DOMO traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 588,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,583. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. The business's revenue was up 1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Domo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Domo from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 11,294.3% during the 4th quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 3,623,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,560,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,744,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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