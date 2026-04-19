Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

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