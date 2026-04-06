Donna James Buys 2,175 Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) Director Donna James purchased 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Up 4.9%

VSCO traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,306. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company's stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,410 shares of the company's stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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