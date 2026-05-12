DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.2% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $6,908,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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