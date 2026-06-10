DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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DoorDash Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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