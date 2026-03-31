Free Trial
→ This makes me furious (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Dorel Industries logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dorel Industries broke above its 200‑day moving average, trading as high as C$1.90 and last at C$1.84 (200‑day MA C$1.72), with the stock up about 4% on the move.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: TD Securities raised its target to C$2.25 (from C$1.50) with a "Hold" rating, and the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of C$2.13.
  • Fundamentals show strain: the company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, has a negative net margin (-6.47%) and ROE (-48.11%), very high debt‑to‑equity (287.70), and a market cap of C$63.77 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 15,330 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dorel Industries from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorel Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$2.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Stock Up 4.0%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. The company has a market cap of C$63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$361.20 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorel Industries Inc. will post 0.7015306 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dorel Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Dorel Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dorel Industries wasn't on the list.

While Dorel Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here‘s How to Profit Now
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here's How to Profit Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines