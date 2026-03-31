Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 15,330 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dorel Industries from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorel Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$2.13.

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Dorel Industries Stock Up 4.0%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. The company has a market cap of C$63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$361.20 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorel Industries Inc. will post 0.7015306 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

Further Reading

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