Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 3222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Dnb Carnegie cut Dorian LPG from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 881.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,282,741.84. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 50.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,850 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,613 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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