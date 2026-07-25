Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPG. Dnb Carnegie raised Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pareto Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.The company had revenue of $153.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Dorian LPG's revenue was up 102.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,989,640.88. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 429.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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