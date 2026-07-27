Dorman Products (DORM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $582.3190 million for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,406 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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