Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
DoubleDown Interactive logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six covering firms, with three buy ratings and three hold ratings. The average 1-year price target is $18.75.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed, including downgrades from Wall Street Zen and Freedom Capital, while Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from sell to hold.
  • The stock opened at $11.60, near its 52-week high of $11.71, and the company recently reported earnings that missed estimates on both EPS and revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DoubleDown Interactive.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive NASDAQ: DDI is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company's portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company's flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DoubleDown Interactive Right Now?

Before you consider DoubleDown Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleDown Interactive wasn't on the list.

While DoubleDown Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines