DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive NASDAQ: DDI is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company's portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company's flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

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