DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000,327 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 8,755,427 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,834,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

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DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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