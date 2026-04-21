Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $46.43. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $45.9820, with a volume of 109,852 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is 59.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $41,629.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,425.52. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $37,028.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,844.23. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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