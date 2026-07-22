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Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Price Up 1.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Douglas Elliman logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Douglas Elliman shares rose 1.4% in Tuesday trading, reaching an intraday high of $1.85 before closing near $1.825. Volume was below average, with 294,202 shares traded versus a typical 473,179.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative after recent downgrades from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings, leaving the stock with an overall average rating of “Sell”.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results showed EPS of -$0.14 on revenue of $214.33 million, and the stock still trades below its 200-day moving average of $2.04.
  • Five stocks we like better than Douglas Elliman.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.8250. 294,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 473,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Elliman from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Elliman has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $214.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman NYSE: DOUG is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company's core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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