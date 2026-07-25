Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $14.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.57.

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Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 650.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,607,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,682 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,248,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 962,787 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 897,630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 933,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 861,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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