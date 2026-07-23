Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.550-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

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Dover Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $214.71 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dover's payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dover from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Dover by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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