Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.450-10.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

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Dover Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $200.31. Dover has a 12-month low of $158.14 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on Dover in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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