DOWLING & PARTN Has Strong Forecast for PRU FY2026 Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.80. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial's current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $104.75.

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Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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