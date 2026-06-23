DOWLING & PARTN Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HIG Earnings

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for The Hartford Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.50. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $13.03 per share.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

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HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.31.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of HIG stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $119.61 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the transaction, the president owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Further Reading

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