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DPM Metals (DPMLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
DPM Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • DPM Metals is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 30, with analysts expecting $0.8490 per share on $351.724 million in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter showed EPS of $0.76, matching consensus, while revenue of $310.4 million came in below expectations.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive overall, with an average analyst rating of "Buy" and shares recently trading at $36.40, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in DPM Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect DPM Metals to post earnings of $0.8490 per share and revenue of $351.7240 million for the quarter.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.66 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect DPM Metals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DPM Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. DPM Metals has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on DPM Metals

About DPM Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

Further Reading

Earnings History for DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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