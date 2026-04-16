DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.9620, but opened at $36.89. DPM Metals shares last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 870 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DPM Metals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPM Metals

DPM Metals Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.80.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 38.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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