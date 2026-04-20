DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $39.71. DPM Metals shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1,061 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPMLF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on DPMLF

DPM Metals Stock Down 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.80.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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