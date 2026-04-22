D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $158.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $161.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DHI opened at $162.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $114.17 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.71). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,647,088 shares of the construction company's stock worth $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $530,711,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,523,164 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $507,441,000 after acquiring an additional 151,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

More D.R. Horton News

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About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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