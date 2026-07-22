D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the construction company's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.31.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,062. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.R. Horton reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in above Wall Street expectations, showing the business is still generating solid near-term results.

D.R. Horton reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in above Wall Street expectations, showing the business is still generating solid near-term results. Positive Sentiment: The company said higher home closings helped offset margin pressure, which suggests operational performance remains resilient even in a tougher housing backdrop.

The company said higher home closings helped offset margin pressure, which suggests operational performance remains resilient even in a tougher housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: D.R. Horton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not changing the core operating outlook.

D.R. Horton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not changing the core operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its price target to $125 from $123 but kept an underperform rating, indicating the firm still sees downside versus the current share price despite the slightly higher target.

RBC raised its price target to $125 from $123 but kept an underperform rating, indicating the firm still sees downside versus the current share price despite the slightly higher target. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion, well below consensus, and also guided Q4 revenue to $8.8 billion-$9.3 billion versus expectations around $10.2 billion, weighing on sentiment.

Management lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion, well below consensus, and also guided Q4 revenue to $8.8 billion-$9.3 billion versus expectations around $10.2 billion, weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The company cited cautious buyers, elevated incentives, tariff-related costs, and supply issues, all of which point to continued margin pressure and slower housing demand.

The company cited cautious buyers, elevated incentives, tariff-related costs, and supply issues, all of which point to continued margin pressure and slower housing demand. Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces echoed the cautious outlook, noting that sluggish demand and rising inventory could keep pressure on D.R. Horton’s near-term earnings multiple.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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