MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/06 - 07/10

The market is eagerly awaiting the next round of earnings reports. A few trickled in this week, but the reporting season doesn’t really get going until next week. Corporate earnings are expected to top last quarter, which was already strong. That could provide the fuel for stocks to move higher.

But there are things to watch. The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is over. That means that energy prices and inflation will continue to dominate the headlines. It also means that next week’s readings for June inflation (the CPI and PPI) already seem like old news.

A highlight of the week was the debut of SK Hynix, the South Korean company that dominates the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market that powers artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Market volume may be cooling down, but it’s likely to be a hot summer of news that could move stocks. Here are a few of the top stories from this week.

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Articles by Thomas Hughes

Investors are still digesting the SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO on June 12, and this week they have to decide on SK Hynix NASDAQ: SKHYV, which made its market debut on July 10. Thomas Hughes explained the mechanics behind the offering and why it will add fuel to the red-hot memory market.

Hughes also reminded investors that when analysts lower their price targets, it isn’t always a sell signal. That’s the case for five stocks that have received lower price targets, but are being disproportionately sold, which sets up an opportunity for long-term investors.

The artificial intelligence (AI) trade isn’t ending; it’s evolving. Capital is currently moving away from data center stocks and into chip stocks. However, Hughes highlighted two AI stocks with multi-bagger potential without the data center narrative.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR CEO Alex Karp made news by saying that enterprises risk losing their competitive data advantage by relying on frontier AI models. Chris Markoch explained why Karp wasn’t just talking about his book, but revealing a structural benefit built into Palantir’s models.

Markoch also provided context for the weak first-half performance of Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT. The company’s biggest strength (its size and scope) has become its biggest weakness, as investors can find a reason to fade MSFT in different parts of the AI trade. However, Markoch also explained why the company’s fundamentals suggest that the ingredients of a strong second half are in place.

Two recent incidents regarding a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have put Boeing Co. NYSE: BA and Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV under a bearish spotlight. Markoch pointed out that the incidents are a more direct concern for Boeing but magnify the pressure of rising jet fuel on a discount carrier like Southwest.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson had his eye on the money that's pouring out of AI stocks. But that money isn’t leaving the market; it’s rotating into other names. In one article, Hasson pointed investors to five stocks that have been beaten down but whose underlying businesses remain excellent.

A different way for investors to profit from this rotation is to look at exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with defensive qualities. In this case, Hasson looked at three dividend-growth ETFs that combine reliable income with exposure to sectors primed for growth.

GE Vernova NYSE: GEV has become a must-own stock for investors looking to capitalize on the energy gap being driven by AI infrastructure demand. This week, Hasson explained the business model powering the stock and why that growth may be tested in its upcoming earnings report.

Articles by Leo Miller

Insider sales frequently grab investors' attention, but Leo Miller reminded them that the details of these sales matter. This week, Miller focused on three AI stocks that have posted heavy insider selling and the degree of importance retail investors should assign to those sales.

Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META has never been shy about executing a pivot in its business model. This week, Miller explained the rewards and potential risks that stem from the company’s decision to enter the cloud computing space.

The bull case for Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO got a boost this week. Miller explained why the company’s $30 billion deal with Apple NASDAQ: AAPL also served as a reminder that Broadcom is more than just an AI play.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Small-cap stocks have had a good first half and could move higher as long as interest rates don’t rise. This week, Nathan Reiff highlighted three small-cap exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that give investors a diversified approach to these stocks while mitigating single-stock risk.

Reiff also reminded investors that cash flow is an important consideration for any long-term investment. That’s particularly true when a business has other catalysts, as is the case for the three high cash-flow stocks he highlighted this week.

Rivian Automotive Inc. NASDAQ: RIVN announced a 75 million share offering, and the market expressed its displeasure. However, moves like this in a capital-intensive sector like electric vehicles don’t necessarily mean it's game over, but it may take Rivian several quarters to convince investors of that.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

South Korea’s KOSPI index was hit with a margin cascade that triggered automatic selling in the entire semiconductor index. Jeffrey Neal Johnson noted that this event-driven sell-off makes ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) attractive. The company’s specialized machinery makes it essential to AI chip makers, which can make any pullback a buying opportunity.

For investors looking for more context on the KOSPI crash, Johnson wrote about the mechanics of the South Korean index, which relies on heavy margin debt, suggesting the crash is likely more about liquidity than a reflection of declining AI demand.

The launch of Open USD represents the next generation of stablecoins. Johnson breaks down what this means for Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL, which has enjoyed a near monopoly in the space, and why it could change the outlook for the legacy payment networks of Visa NYSE: V and Mastercard NYSE: MA.

Articles by Peter Frank

The data center buildout has revealed opportunities in under-the-radar stocks. This week, Peter Frank explained why that’s the case with Regal Rexnord NYSE: RRX. The stock is up over 50% in 2026 due to increased demand from data centers. However, Frank pointed out that before taking a new position, investors need to consider how much upside is left in the trade.

What housing crisis? That’s what investors may have wondered after D.R. Horton NYSE: DHI delivered a surprisingly solid earnings report that included an upgraded revenue forecast and over $1 billion returned to shareholders. Frank noted that one report doesn’t send an all-clear signal for homebuilder stocks. But, for risk-tolerant speculators, DHI may be the best house in a bad neighborhood.

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