Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure

The financial plumbing of the global economy is undergoing a rewrite. For the better part of a decade, the issuance of stablecoins, digital dollars living on blockchain networks, was largely monopolized by crypto-native firms. Traditional payment processors appeared to be watching from the sidelines, occasionally announcing small-scale pilot programs. That dynamic was shattered this week.

The launch of Open USD by a 140-member consortium marks the aggressive institutional capture of decentralized payment infrastructure. By redistributing reserve interest directly to network partners, traditional financial processors are weaponizing shared-yield tokenomics against early market entrants. Legacy networks are successfully scaling the digital dollar while actively dismantling the proprietary moats of pure-play crypto issuers.

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The GENIUS Act and the Green Light for Legacy Capital

To understand the magnitude of this shift, look back to the July 2025 passage of the GENIUS Act. This regulatory framework provided the federal compliance structure that traditional finance demanded.

Visa Today V Visa $361.31 -0.82 (-0.23%) 52-Week Range $293.89 ▼ $362.13 Dividend Yield 0.74% P/E Ratio 31.47 Price Target $397.96 Add to Watchlist

Legacy players like Visa Inc. NYSE: V and Mastercard NYSE: MA have never ignored the blockchain space. They were waiting for the legal green light to deploy capital at scale without risking entrenched legacy businesses.

With regulatory clarity secured, the broader fintech ecosystem moved rapidly. Stripe laid the operational groundwork by acquiring the stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion, placing seasoned operators at the helm of a new standard.

The result is the Open Standard consortium, a massive alliance featuring Visa, Stripe, BlackRock NYSE: BLK, Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL, and Coinbase NASDAQ: COIN. This is not a defensive maneuver by traditional finance. It is an aggressive, calculated infrastructure upgrade designed to own the rails of cross-border money movement.

Tokenomics 2.0: Siphoning the Crypto Yield

Let us take a moment to unpack the structural evolution introduced by Open USD, as it directly attacks the core business model of first-generation stablecoins. When an institution mints a legacy stablecoin, they hand over fiat currency, and the issuer deposits those funds into short-term U.S. Treasuries. The issuer then keeps the yield generated by those reserves. When interest rates are high, this model prints exceptional cash flow.

Open USD operates on a shared-yield architecture. Instead of hoarding treasury interest at the issuer level, the Open Standard consortium redistributes that yield back to the network partners who facilitate transactions. They also eliminated minting and redemption fees. This creates a zero-friction, yield-generating asset for enterprise partners, instantly rendering proprietary, closed-loop stablecoin models uncompetitive.

A Leaky Moat: Circle's Margin Compression Crisis

Circle Internet Group Today CRCL Circle Internet Group $64.56 -0.06 (-0.10%) 52-Week Range $49.90 ▼ $262.97 Price Target $117.38 Add to Watchlist

This architectural shift presents an existential threat to companies heavily reliant on the legacy model. Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL generates roughly 99% of revenue from the interest earned on the reserves backing the USDC stablecoin. When the core product is commoditized by a consortium offering better economics to distributors, the resulting margin compression is rapid and severe.

The most glaring signal of this structural vulnerability is the defection of primary ecosystem partners. Coinbase previously served as a massive distribution hub for USDC. In 2024 alone, Coinbase extracted $908 million from Circle in distribution and revenue-sharing agreements.

With the launch of Open USD, Coinbase has joined the Open Standard alliance. The economic incentive is clear. Rather than taking a negotiated cut from a third-party issuer like Circle, exchange networks and payment processors can utilize Open USD to internalize the reserve yields directly. This supply chain defection forces Circle into an impossible corner. To retain enterprise distributors, Circle must either slash fees to zero or give up reserve yield. Both options eviscerate profitability.

$20 Billion Buybacks and Unstoppable Margins

Circle Internet Group Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$117.38

81.82% Upside Hold

Based on 24 Analyst Ratings Current Price $64.56 High Forecast $190.00 Average Forecast $117.38 Low Forecast $55.00 Circle Internet Group Stock Forecast Details

The market is already pricing in the collapse of the proprietary stablecoin moat. Shares of Circle Internet Group have faced severe downward pressure, currently trading near $62 after dropping nearly 21% since the start of the year. Circle recently reported quarterly earnings that reflect the strain, with earnings per share (EPS) missing estimates by 6 cents and net margins languishing at negative 2.76%.

Institutional sentiment is rapidly souring on the pure-play crypto issuer. Short interest in Circle rose to 45.4% month over month, now representing 10.06% of the public float.

A short squeeze requires an underlying bullish catalyst, but the structural degradation of the business model provides exactly the opposite. Internal confidence appears equally shaken. Insiders have executed zero open-market purchases over the last six months, instead heavily distributing shares, dumping over $158 million in stock over the past 90 days. Wall Street analysts are aggressively revising valuation models, with Compass Point aggressively slashing its price target on Circle from $97 down to $55.

As capital flees the vulnerable pure-play issuers, it is rotating heavily into the legacy networks, leading the Open USD charge. Visa is one of the primary beneficiaries of this institutional capture. Visa is currently trading near $351 and boasts a market capitalization exceeding $630 billion.

Visa is demonstrating exactly how to leverage an entrenched market position to capture new technology. Integrating Open USD into globally ubiquitous payment rails neutralizes the threat that decentralized finance will disrupt cross-border revenue.

Visa Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$397.96

10.14% Upside Buy

Based on 26 Analyst Ratings Current Price $361.31 High Forecast $450.00 Average Forecast $397.96 Low Forecast $350.00 Visa Stock Forecast Details

The fundamentals backing Visa are pristine. Visa recently posted $3.31 EPS, easily beating consensus estimates of $3.10, driven by a 17.1% year-over-year revenue expansion. Profitability metrics remain exceptional, featuring a 51.68% net margin and a massive 65.00% return on equity. A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.84 is entirely reasonable for a network poised to capture the next generation of digital payments.

Analysts are taking note of the expanded moat. Piper Sandler recently upgraded Visa from overweight to a strong buy, citing confidence in its cross-border transaction strategy and resilient consumer discretionary spending.

While Circle faces insider distribution, the Visa board is signaling confidence in the current valuation and future cash flows. Visa recently initiated a $20 billion share repurchase program. This authorization acts as a massive macro tailwind for Visa, providing structural support to the share price while management executes the digital asset expansion. Share buybacks of this magnitude tell you exactly how Visa leadership views its own strategic positioning.

Plugging the Leaks in Your Crypto Portfolio

The era of digital assets existing in a silo outside the traditional financial system is over. The 140-member consortium behind Open USD proves that legacy payment processors possess both the capital and the strategic foresight to absorb disruptive technologies. By weaponizing shared-yield economics, Visa and other legacy giants are capturing the multi-trillion-dollar stablecoin market while systematically dismantling the business models of early crypto-native pioneers.

Investors navigating the shifting payments sector might consider evaluating the durability of revenue streams. Portfolios heavily weighted toward single-product crypto firms reliant on proprietary yield models face significant structural risk. Conversely, adding exposure to entrenched, highly profitable networks executing large volume share repurchases offers a compelling way to capture the upside of the digital dollar's global expansion.

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