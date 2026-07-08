These 3 Cash-Flow Stocks Give Investors More Than Just Growth Potential

Cash flow is an essential component for many successful companies, allowing firms to fund new growth via acquisitions or increased production while also reducing the need to rely on debt and providing financial stability. Still, investors may be inclined to overlook cash flow in favor of other key metrics—in doing so, however, they risk missing out on excellent opportunities to buy into companies with the flexibility and stability to expand their operations.

When combined with strong performance in another category—excellent sales growth, for instance, or already-impressive cash reserves—companies with healthy cash flow can deliver excellent value to shareholders. The three companies below stand out not only for their prospects as deliverers of cash flow, but also for a variety of other factors ranging from momentum to earnings growth.

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Comfort Systems Is a Top-Performing Industrials Name With Room to Keep Going

Comfort Systems USA MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 97th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 18.3% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Strong News Sentiment 1.50 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 21.20% See Full Analysis

Comfort Systems USA Inc. NYSE: FIX is an HVAC company catering to large-scale commercial and industrial clients. While the focus of the business is hardly glamorous, it is undoubtedly lucrative—particularly as Comfort Systems has become a go-to provider for data center customers across the country. The surge in demand has led to a record backlog of $12.5 billion in the latest quarter (a full $5 billion higher than the prior-year period) and, with returns of about 67% in 2026, among the strongest performers in the industrials sector year to date (YTD).

As revenue has surged by almost 57% year over year (YOY) in Q1 2026, the company has also tremendously boosted its cash flow. Comfort Systems reported operating cash inflows of about $389 million in the first quarter of the year compared with outflows of $88 million a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) and gross margins are also increasing at a rapid pace. Though Comfort Shares pays a modest dividend yield, it is building a notable history of dividend increases and maintains a healthy payout ratio.

To be sure, FIX shares are not the cheapest investors will find, as the company has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.4. However, despite its massive rally so far this year, analysts still see momentum continuing. A consensus price target of $1,991.50 means about 19% in potential upside, and FIX has nine Buy ratings and just two Holds.

Mueller's Share Price Decline This Year Could Be a Big Opportunity

Mueller Industries MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 49th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside N/A Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Moderate News Sentiment 0.03 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth N/A See Full Analysis

A maker of metal and plastic tubing, fittings, and other components used in HVAC, plumbing, and various industrial applications, Mueller Industries Inc. NYSE: MLI has had a very different trajectory this year compared to FIX. MLI shares are down nearly 4% YTD amid softness in some of its client markets. Still, a competitive market position and an excellent balance sheet make this company one to watch.

Mueller's net cash from operating activities has grown alongside its top and bottom lines. YOY revenue improvement of more than 19% led the firm to a solid beat in the latest quarter. Best of all, perhaps, the company has some $1.4 billion in cash reserves, giving it plenty of room for acquisitions, to return value to shareholders, or to absorb potential supply price hiccups due to inflation or other concerns. With a recent two-for-one stock split, the company may be positioning itself for big moves. In the meantime, its P/E ratio of 14.4 is lower than the industrials sector on average and many of its peers specifically.

Despite Recent Price Dip, Steel Dynamics Has Strong Growth Prospects

Steel Dynamics MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 92nd Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 2.9% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Strong News Sentiment 1.81 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 14.72% See Full Analysis

Steel Dynamics Inc. NASDAQ: STLD is a steel producer that also engages in metals recycling. Though shares have fallen from all-time highs achieved earlier this year, STLD stock is still up nearly 35% YTD . Still, the company had a strong Q1 2026 overall, including revenue that climbed by 19% YOY and record steel shipments. Steel operating income was a particular highlight, as it increased by 73% on a sequential basis.

Steel Dynamics' cash flow has allowed it to build up about $2 billion in liquidity, which the company has recently put into share buybacks and a dividend increase. With 2026 capital expenditures (CapEx) guidance of roughly $600 million, the firm has room to invest in growth areas while also strengthening its value proposition for shareholders.

One specific growth area is the aluminum business. Thanks to the firm's recycling-based model, it may be able to remain resilient in the face of rising energy prices that could otherwise undermine its profitability. This may be why analyst ratings are largely positive: STLD has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with seven Buys and five Holds.

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