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AI Is Selling Off, But These 5 Stocks Could Benefit Next

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 6, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9965 of 5 stars		$585.550.5%0.36%21.34Moderate Buy$840.64
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9751 of 5 stars		$383.53-1.8%0.95%22.87Moderate Buy$560.86
MercadoLibre (MELI)
4.8654 of 5 stars		$1,767.720.2%N/A46.66Moderate Buy$2,255.33
DLocal (DLO)
4.6942 of 5 stars		$14.54-2.3%5.43%23.42Buy$17.25
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
3.6877 of 5 stars		$112.05-0.6%N/A54.13Moderate Buy$115.00
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