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Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Giles Wilson Buys 232 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Dr. Martens logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Giles Wilson bought 232 shares of Dr. Martens on April 14 at an average price of GBX 65 (total £150.80), after acquiring 219 shares on Feb 11 at GBX 69, reflecting recent insider buying activity.
  • Share trading snapshot: Dr. Martens opened at GBX 65.32, trading near its 50‑day moving average (GBX 65.51) but below the 200‑day (GBX 75.82), with a 52‑week range of GBX 49.53–100.87 and a market cap of £631.43 million.
  • Analyst view: the consensus is an average rating of Moderate Buy (two Buy, two Hold) with an average price target of GBX 6,000.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 per share, with a total value of £150.80.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 219 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 per share, with a total value of £151.11.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 65.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.24. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.53 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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