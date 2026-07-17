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Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Dr. Martens logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dr. Martens shares fell 1.2% on Friday, trading as low as GBX 73.90 before last changing hands at GBX 75.90. Volume was far below average, with about 1.25 million shares traded versus an 8.17 million average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with Royal Bank of Canada maintaining a sector perform rating and Berenberg trimming its target to GBX 110 while keeping a buy rating. The stock’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target price of GBX 105.
  • Recent financials showed revenue of £764.9 million and EPS of GBX 4.20 for the quarter, while insiders were active buyers, including two purchases on June 25 at GBX 72 per share. Insiders have bought 300,199 shares over the past three months.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.90 and last traded at GBX 75.90. Approximately 1,248,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,174,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 114 to GBX 110 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 105.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.91. The company has a market cap of £726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of £764.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dr. Martens

In related news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 68,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £49,185.36. Also, insider Ije Nwokori acquired 118,516 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 per share, for a total transaction of £85,331.52. Insiders have acquired 300,199 shares of company stock valued at $22,061,408 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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