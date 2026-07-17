Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.90 and last traded at GBX 75.90. Approximately 1,248,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,174,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.80.

Get Dr. Martens alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 114 to GBX 110 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 105.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.91. The company has a market cap of £726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of £764.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dr. Martens

In related news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 68,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £49,185.36. Also, insider Ije Nwokori acquired 118,516 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 per share, for a total transaction of £85,331.52. Insiders have acquired 300,199 shares of company stock valued at $22,061,408 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dr. Martens, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dr. Martens wasn't on the list.

While Dr. Martens currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here