DraftKings (DKNG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.6465 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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DraftKings Stock Down 1.1%

DKNG stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of DraftKings from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of DraftKings to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,187,931.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,597 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,100.52. This trade represents a 69.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 350,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,652,285.15. The trade was a 39.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 496,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11,595.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

Further Reading

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