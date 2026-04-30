Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Issues Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

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Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE DFH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 592,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,017. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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