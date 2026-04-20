Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock's previous close.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$19.33.

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Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.17 and a 52-week high of C$21.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

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