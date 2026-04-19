Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

DTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Drilling Tools International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $105.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.47. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Wayne Jr. Domino sold 24,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,433,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,732,216. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,411 shares of company stock worth $138,207 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

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