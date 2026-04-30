Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $14.16. Driven Brands shares last traded at $13.3970, with a volume of 1,097,060 shares traded.

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More Driven Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADW Capital, which owns ~3.7% of DRVN, publicly proposed an all-cash buyout at $18.00 per share (≈42% premium to the 30‑day VWAP), urging the board and controlling shareholder to engage — a bid that typically drives buying interest and raises expectations of a takeover premium. ADW Capital Management Proposes to Acquire Driven Brands

ADW Capital, which owns ~3.7% of DRVN, publicly proposed an all-cash buyout at $18.00 per share (≈42% premium to the 30‑day VWAP), urging the board and controlling shareholder to engage — a bid that typically drives buying interest and raises expectations of a takeover premium. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord kept a "buy" rating and while it trimmed its target from $24 to $20, the new target still implies substantial upside from current levels, which can support positive analyst-driven flows. Canaccord Lowers Price Target

Canaccord kept a "buy" rating and while it trimmed its target from $24 to $20, the new target still implies substantial upside from current levels, which can support positive analyst-driven flows. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and balance-sheet context: DRVN trades below its 200‑day SMA ($14.22) and above its 50‑day SMA ($12.28); leverage is high (debt/equity ~2.44) and liquidity ratios are below 1.0 — metrics that make the stock sensitive to news (takeover rumors or negative filings) but do not alone determine direction.

Technical and balance-sheet context: DRVN trades below its 200‑day SMA ($14.22) and above its 50‑day SMA ($12.28); leverage is high (debt/equity ~2.44) and liquidity ratios are below 1.0 — metrics that make the stock sensitive to news (takeover rumors or negative filings) but do not alone determine direction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or alerted investors about securities class actions alleging misstated/erroneous financials and internal control failures covering purchases from mid‑2023 to Feb‑24,‑2026 — increased litigation risk and potential damages can materially pressure the stock. Representative notices are being circulated by Hagens Berman, Rosen, Pomerantz and others. SueWallSt Investor Alert

Multiple law firms have filed or alerted investors about securities class actions alleging misstated/erroneous financials and internal control failures covering purchases from mid‑2023 to Feb‑24,‑2026 — increased litigation risk and potential damages can materially pressure the stock. Representative notices are being circulated by Hagens Berman, Rosen, Pomerantz and others. Negative Sentiment: Company disclosures: Driven Brands acknowledged it cannot file required financial reports and received a Nasdaq notice of non‑compliance; regulators/market participants view this as more than a paperwork issue because it suggests accounting or reporting problems — a direct negative for valuation and buyer confidence. Hagens Berman Nasdaq Non-Compliance Update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair cut Driven Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Driven Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,715,000 after buying an additional 288,759 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,896 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,846,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,826,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 491,919 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,301.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,426,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,812 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc NASDAQ: DRVN is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company's platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

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