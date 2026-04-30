Dropbox (DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $620.5610 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 20.17%.The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,416 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $34,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 86,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,952.31. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 7,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $181,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 499,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,429,543.31. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 412,021 shares of company stock worth $10,173,406 over the last three months. 35.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $27.50.

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About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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